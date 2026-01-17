India U19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Five-time champions India are set to face Bangladesh in a high-stakes Group A fixture of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 on Saturday, 17 January. The match, hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will see the "Boys in Blue" looking to build on their opening victory against the USA. Both teams are considered heavyweights in the tournament, making this encounter a potential decider for the top spot in the group. Brain Fade Moment! Pakistan U19 Batter Makes Way for Throw, Ends Up Getting Run-Out During PAK vs ENG ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (Watch Video).

Where to Watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 Under-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

In India (TV): The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcast rights for the tournament in India. Fans can tune in to various Star Sports channels to watch the match in multiple languages.

In India (Digital): Live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream for free (with advertisements), while premium high-definition viewing requires a valid subscription. India Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Announced: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included.

In Bangladesh: Fans can tune into TSM via the Rabbithole platform or check local listings for linear TV availability. ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: India Cruise Past USA to Start U19 WC Campaign on Winning Note.

Match Facts: India U19 vs BAN U19

Feature Details Tournament ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Date 17 January 2026 Start Time 1:00 PM IST Venue Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Telecast (India) Star Sports Network Streaming (BAN) Rabbithole

Team News and Key Players

India enters the match with significant momentum following a dominant bowling performance in their opener, where pacer Henil Patel claimed a five-wicket haul. All eyes will also be on the 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is looking to bounce back after an early dismissal in the first game.

Bangladesh, led by Azizul Hakim Tamim, boasts a well-balanced squad that has historically performed well against India in age-group cricket. Their bowling attack, featuring Iqbal Hossain Emon, will be tasked with containing an aggressive Indian top order captained by Ayush Mhatre.

