02 Nov, 12:50 (IST) IND vs BAN Live Updates We bring you the live score updates and commentary of the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 from the Adelaide Oval Stadium.

India and Bangladesh have hopes of making it into the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals and will be looking to take a step towards it when they face off against each other in a Super 12 encounter. The clash will be played at Adelaide Oval on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday). We bring you IND vs BAN live score along with commentary from the cricket match in Adelaide. India vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Adelaide.

The teams are placed second and third in Group 2 of the competition with India ahead of Bangladesh only on the basis of net run rate. The winner of this fixture will overtake South Africa in the table and take a step closer to securing semifinal qualification.

India started their campaign with sensational back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Netherlands but were beaten by South Africa. Bangladesh have also suffered a defeat against the same opposition but have registered wins river Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

Rain is expected to play some part in the game as there are 50 per cent of showers in Adelaide. The pitch at the venue is a batter's paradise and India will start as the favourites but Bangladesh are capable of producing an upset.