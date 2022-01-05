05 Jan, 13:56 (IST) IND 117/2 in 26 Overs India are rollicking here on Day 3! Pujara started off with a couple of boundaries and now Rahane has got into the act. The visitors are now scoring at more than 4 runs per over and South African seamers have failed to hit the right lengths so far. India are cruising along their way to get to a good total and South Africa need to get either of these two to stem the flow of runs. 05 Jan, 13:42 (IST) IND 101/2 in 23 Overs 100 up for India and what a shot by Rahane! A straight drive is one of the prettiest shots in the game and Rahane pulled one off Marco Jansen to help India reach the three-figure mark. India trying to put pressure early on South Africa. 05 Jan, 13:39 (IST) IND 95/2 in 22 Overs Cheteshwar Pujara has continued from where he left off on Day 2 as he struck a couple of boundaries to get the runs flowing once again. So far, so good for India.

India and South Africa would face each other on Day 3 in what promises to be an exciting day's play in the second Test. Day 2 witnessed Shardul Thakur star with a sensational seven-wicket haul which destroyed the South African batting and ensured that they could only manage a lead of 27 runs. India in response, got some quick runs through stand-in captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal but South Africa removed them both to leave the responsibility on the shoulders of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom have struggled to find form in recent times and have been under pressure due to repeated failure with the willow. The two veterans steered India to safety with a 58-run lead at the close of play and the visitors would expect them to carry on and get the side to a sizeable score for South Africa to chase down in the fourth innings of the game.

The Proteas on the other hand, would be on the lookout for early wickets as then, they would be able to expose the remainder of the Indian batting and possibly, restrict them to a low score. Marco Jansen and Duanne Olivier are the only bowlers to have achieved success in India's second innings so far. Can they make a difference once again? Stay tuned to find out!