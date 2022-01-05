India and South Africa would face each other on Day 3 in what promises to be an exciting day's play in the second Test. Day 2 witnessed Shardul Thakur star with a sensational seven-wicket haul which destroyed the South African batting and ensured that they could only manage a lead of 27 runs. India in response, got some quick runs through stand-in captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal but South Africa removed them both to leave the responsibility on the shoulders of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom have struggled to find form in recent times and have been under pressure due to repeated failure with the willow. The two veterans steered India to safety with a 58-run lead at the close of play and the visitors would expect them to carry on and get the side to a sizeable score for South Africa to chase down in the fourth innings of the game. India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST
The Proteas on the other hand, would be on the lookout for early wickets as then, they would be able to expose the remainder of the Indian batting and possibly, restrict them to a low score. Marco Jansen and Duanne Olivier are the only bowlers to have achieved success in India's second innings so far. Can they make a difference once again? Stay tuned to find out!