India would walk into the third day's play against South Africa knowing that things are evenly poised in the second Test on Wednesday, January 5. Shardul Thakur lit up India's hopes of a maiden Test series win in South Africa by scalping seven wickets on Day 2 to restrict the hosts to just 229 in the first innings, with a slender 27-run lead. He broke the back of the Proteas batting and kept India well and truly in the game with sensational figures of 7/61. The hosts had two half-centurions in their first-innings with Temba Bavuma continuing his good form and Keegan Petersen crossing 50 for the first time in his Test career. South Africa nonetheless, managed to dent India twice before the close of play by removing stand-in captain KL Rahul (8) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (23) but Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) ensured that no more damage was done as they guided India to a 58-run lead. 'Lord Shardul’ Trends on Twitter After Pacer Takes 7-Wicket Haul vs South Africa; Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer Join Cricketing Fraternity to Congratulate Indian Pacer

A lot would depend on the two veterans--Pujara and Rahane if India are to get to a good score and set a defendable target for South Africa to chase in the fourth innings. There have been lots of questions raised on their place in the playing XI with both of them being in terrible form and there could not be a better opportunity for them to answer their critics. South Africa meanwhile, would bank on early wickets on Day 3, which would help them get control of the game and put more pressure on the Indian middle-order. Marco Jansen and Duanne Olivier have scalped one wicket apiece so far and they would be keen to add on to their tally. IND vs SA 2nd Test: Rassie van der Dussen Controversial Dismissal Leaves Twitter Divided, Fans Debate Whether Rishabh Pant Took Clean Catch or Not (Watch Video)

When is India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 3 will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 5, 2021 (Wednesday). The day has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 2nd Test online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).