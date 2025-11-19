Mumbai, November 19: Gill will travel with the side to Guwahati on Wednesday, with a final decision on his participation for the second Test against South Africa starting on Saturday to be taken accordingly. On day two’s play in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, after sweeping South African off-spinner Simon Harmer for four on the fifth ball of the 35th over, Gill immediately clutched his neck in visible discomfort and had to retire hurt on four. When is IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

Gill was then taken to hospital for examination after stumps, with a cervical collar around his neck. The BCCI announced ahead of day three’s play that Gill was ruled out for the remainder of the game, which India lost by 30 runs to be 0-1 behind in the two-game series.

Shubman Gill Injury Update

Medical Update: Shubman Gill Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2025

“Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day.”

“Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement. Will Shubman Gill Play in India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match? Here’s the Possibility of India Captain Featuring in Guwahati Test.

Gill previously suffered from a stiff neck in the lead-up to India’s first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024, which eventually ruled him out of the clash. The same issue had led to him missing the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in July 2024.

Since the Asia Cup in the UAE, Gill has been on an unbroken playing spree across formats and was among four Test players who flew in to Kolkata directly from Australia after the T20I series ended in a 2-1 win.

