Faced with embarrassment in Kolkata, the India National Cricket Team will be gunning to script a turnaround and defeat the South Africa National Cricket Team in the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025. India were on top for a good part of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but a forgettable batting performance in the fourth innings saw the hosts being bowled out for 93 while chasing a target of 124 runs. This defeat was a fourth at home since the past year and brought back the trauma of the whitewash to New Zealand. Cornered and criticised, India now have themselves in a must-win situation if they are to avoid another home series defeat. Will Shubman Gill Play in India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match? Here’s the Possibility of India Captain Featuring in Guwahati Test.

South Africa, on the other hand, would be brimming with confidence, especially after that superb bowling effort in Kolkata. The Proteas showed that they are World Test Champions for a reason as Temba Bavuma and co stand another win away from handing India a clean sweep in their own backyard. Simon Harmer, who has been in good form in the longest format, stole the show with eight wickets across innings and will look to emulate his performance in the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

For India, the uncertainty around Shubman Gill's participation is a worrying factor. The Team India captain suffered a neck spasm while playing a shot and was then admitted to a hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Shubman Gill has been discharged, but questions still hover over his fitness and participation in the IND vs SA Guwahati Test. In case Shubman Gill misses out, India is likely to be captained by Rishabh Pant. If Shubman Gill does not play the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, Dhruv Jurel, who batted at number four in the second innings of the IND vs SA 1st Test in Kolkata, is likely to continue there. Tea Before Lunch! IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati To Witness a Historic First, Here’s Why Tea Break Will Be Taken First.

When is IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025 is set to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati starting November 22 (Saturday). The IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 is set to start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA 2025: Look at How Ten Days of Hard Grind in Mumbai Helped South Africa Spinner Simon Harmer To Bamboozle India at Eden Gardens.

What is The IND vs SA H2H Record in Test Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and the South Africa National Cricket Team have faced each other in 45 Tests to date. In terms of head-to-head record, South Africa have an advantage, winning 19 matches so far as compared to India's 16 victories. There have been a total of 10 drawn IND vs SA Test matches. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital After Neck Spasm; Doubtful for Guwahati Match.

Who Are the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Temba Bavuma Ravindra Jadeja Simon Harmer KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Likely XI vs IND: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).