Will Shubman Gill play in the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025? This is a question that might go around in the minds of fans after the India National Cricket Team Test captain suffered a neck spasm in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Kolkata. While batting on Day 2 of the IND vs SA Kolkata Test, Shubman Gill played a sweep shot, hitting Simon Harmer for a boundary, but he grabbed his neck after that shot. He was unable to continue batting and left the field. Later, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced that Shubman Gill suffered a neck spasm and he was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital After Neck Spasm; Doubtful for Guwahati Match.

India find themselves trailing 0-1 to South Africa in the two-match Test series and now need to win to avoid another Test series defeat at home. The Indian batting crumbled against South Africa, culminating in an embarrassing 30-run defeat to the reigning World Test Champions at the Eden Gardens. In that regard, the India National Cricket Team would want Shubman Gill to make an impact, not just as the captain but also as a batter. The IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 is set to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, starting on November 22 and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sara Tendulkar's Reaction Caught on Camera After Shubman Gill Hits Boundary As She Attends IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (Watch Video).

Will Shubman Gill Play in IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025? Check Possibility

Now, the big question-will Shubman Gill play in the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati? And the answer to that is pretty unclear at this point. Shubman Gill was discharged from the Kolkata hospital, where he was treated for neck spasm, but there still remains a massive cloud of uncertainty over his participation in the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati. ‘Mereko Mere Ghar Wale Bhi Bol Rahe Hai…’ Shubman Gill Gives Epic Reply After Losing Yet Another Toss, This Time in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

A report in Cricbuzz stated that Shubman Gill was likely to travel to Guwahati with the India National Cricket Team, but a call on his fitness would be made prior to the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025. In Shubman Gill's absence, India can employ the services of a specialist batter in either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was also called up to the squad and it remains to be seen if he is picked in India's playing XI for the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati.

