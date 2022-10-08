India (IND) will take on South Africa (SA) in the second ODI of three-match series on Sunday, October 09 at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The match will begin at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SA second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI 2022 vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Ranchi.

South Africa are leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 9 runs on Thursday. The match was reduced to 40 overs due to rain hitting early on. South Africa managed to put a decent total of 249 runs on the board courtesy to David Miller's 75 off 63 and Heinrich Klaasen's 74 off 65. In response, Indian top order including captain Shikhar Dhawan collapsed. However, the partnership between Shreyas Iyer (50) and Sanju Samson (86) did gave a glimmer of hope but failed to finish things in India's favour. The men-in-blue will fight back hard to keep the series alive while South Africa will once again look to take an advantage of nascent Indian side to clinch the series sooner than later. IND vs SA 2022: Washington Sundar Replaces Injured Deepak Chahar for Remainder of ODI Series.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Sanju Samson (IND), Quinton de Kock (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (IND), Janneman Malan (SA), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Wayne Parnell (SA), Shardul Thakur (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Ravi Bishnoi (IND), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Sanju Samson (IND), Quinton de Kock (SA),Shreyas Iyer (IND), Janneman Malan (SA), David Miller (SA),Wayne Parnell (SA),Shardul Thakur (IND), Ravi Bishnoi (IND), Lungi Ngidi (SA),Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA).

Quinton de Kock (SA) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as David Miller (SA) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).