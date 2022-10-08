Washington Sundar has been the replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar, who has been ruled out of the two remaining ODIs against South Africa. Chahar did not take part in the 1st ODI and according to BCCI's official statement, the fast bowler had a stiff back after the 3rd T20I against South Africa.

Washington Sundar Replaces Deepak Chahar for IND vs SA ODIs:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽https://t.co/uBidugMgK4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2022

