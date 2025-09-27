Mumbai, September 27: What was technically a “dead rubber” match in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 turned into an adrenaline-pumping spectacle, with India snatching victory against Sri Lanka in a heart-stopping encounter. Cricket fans around the world were glued to their screens as the match defied expectations and delivered edge-of-the-seat entertainment. IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Sanath Jayasuriya Rues Missed Chances After Sri Lanka Stumble Again in Super Over Against India.

Cricket stars couldn’t resist weighing in. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X, writing: “Supposedly to be the dead rubber gave us the most exciting game of the Asia Cup…”

Irfan Pathan Reacts in India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

Supposedly to be the dead rubber gave us the most exciting game of the Asia cup… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2025

Fans in the stadium were on the edge of their seats as India chased down Sri Lanka’s target in the super over, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Every ball seemed to carry the weight of the entire match, and each boundary drew loud cheers.

“This is exactly why we love cricket!” wrote one fan on X. “Who cares if it’s a dead rubber? That finish was pure magic!”

“I honestly came expecting a relaxed match, maybe a chance to chill,” one fan told IANS outside the stadium. “But this encounter had me screaming like crazy. This is one for the history books!”

Even Sri Lankan fans admired the drama. “Hats off to India and Sri Lanka, that was a brilliant match,” admitted a fan to IANS. “But honestly, my heart is still racing!”

It was a batting feast at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka produced a brilliant batting performance, finishing with the same score as India to force the match into a super over. IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka Surpasses Virat Kohli for Most 50 Plus Scores and Becomes Highest Run-Getter in T20I Edition.

Chasing a 203-run target, Sri Lanka ended at 202/5. Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka came out for the super over, but Arshdeep Singh struck early, taking wickets on the first and fifth deliveries as Sri Lanka could only manage two runs, leaving India a target of three.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and deputy Shubman Gill walked out for the chase. Yadav faced the first ball and, along with Gill, completed the required three runs to secure a thrilling win. Although India had already qualified for the final, Sri Lanka will take pride in pushing the world No. 1-ranked T20I side to the limit.

