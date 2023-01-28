The inaugural edition of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 has ultimately yielded its finalist following straight two weeks of engrossing showdown. Richa Ghosh led India and Grace Scrivens led England will meet in the final face-off scheduled on January 29 (Sunday) at Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom. The summit clash of the first ever U19 T20I Women's World Cup will kick off at 05:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19 T20I final battle can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women's U19 Qualify for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Beat New Zealand by 8 Wickets in Semis.

Team India succeeded in breaking the winning streak of New Zealand in a crucial Semi-final on Friday and sail through into the inaugural final of the U19 T20I Women's World Cup 2023. A dominant display with bowling by Women-in-blue restricted New Zealand to a meagre total of 107 runs. Later, Richa Gosh led Women completed the task in 14.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Meanwhile, the U19 England Women pulled off a miraculous win in a low-scoring thriller against Australia Women on Friday in Semi-final number two and made it to the final. Both the teams will eye to take a lead in the final leg of the competition and win the inaugural title of the marquee event.

IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (IND-W U19) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Shweta Sehrawat (IND-W U19), Liberty Heap (ENG-W U19), Niamh Holland (ENG-W U19) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. Nat Sciver Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shafali Verma (IND-W U19), Grace Scrivens (ENG-W U19), Ryana MacDonald-Gay (ENG-W U19) could be our all-rounders.

IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Parshavi Chopra (IND-W U19), Hannah Baker (ENG-W U19), Mannat Kashyap (IND-W U19), Sophia Smale (ENG-W U19) could form the bowling attack.

IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IND-W U19), Shweta Sehrawat (IND-W U19), Liberty Heap (ENG-W U19), Niamh Holland (ENG-W U19), Shafali Verma (IND-W U19), Grace Scrivens (ENG-W U19), Ryana MacDonald-Gay (ENG-W U19), Parshavi Chopra (IND-W U19), Hannah Baker (ENG-W U19), Mannat Kashyap (IND-W U19), Sophia Smale (ENG-W U19).

Grace Scrivens (ENG-W U19) could be named as the captain of your IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shafali Verma (IND-W U19) could be selected as the vice-captain.

