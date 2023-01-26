After winning the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award, Nat Sciver seals the crown of the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year. Sciver produced another memorable year in an already stellar career, racking up five half-centuries and two centuries in 2022 to be England's top ODI performer in the year with the bat. In total Sciver hit 1346 runs and took 22 wickets in 33 matches in the year, captaining England for much of her side’s home summer. Sciver's best came in the final of the Cricket World Cup against Australia, where she single-handedly kept England in the hunt with an unbeaten 148 off 121 balls. The award is the prize of such a heroic performance throughout the year. Nat Sciver Crowned With ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Nat Sciver Crowned ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

England's talismanic all-rounder caps off a phenomenal 2022 with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 👌#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2023

