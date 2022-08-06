England Women (ENG-W) will lock horns with India Women (IND-W) in the semi-final of women's cricket at the 2022 commonwealth games (CWG) on 6 August 2022 (Saturday). Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham will be hosting the crucial semifinal between ENG-W vs IND-W which is re-scheduled at 11:00 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England Women vs India Women T20 semi-final face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule: Get CWG Women’s T20 Semi-final Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

England who topped group B with six points entered into the semi-final since hosts remained unbeaten in all three matches they played. Meanwhile, India secured second place in group A with four points after concluding their stage matches and qualified for the semi-final. India will be heading into the semi-final with a win by 100 runs against Barbados Women (BAR-W) backing them. Renuka Singh and Shafali Verma have been the top performers for India and will be key to India as they face England in a very crucial encounter.

ENG-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Amy Jones (EN-W) can be taken as Wicket-keeper

ENG-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Danni Wyatt (EN-W), Alice Capsey (EN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

ENG-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Katherine Brunt (EN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be our all-rounders

ENG-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W) could form the bowling attack

ENG-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amy Jones (EN-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Danni Wyatt (EN-W), Alice Capsey (EN-W), Katherine Brunt (EN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W).

Katherine Brunt (EN-W) could be named as the captain of your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. While Renuka Singh (IN-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

