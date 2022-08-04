The Commonwealth Games 2022 are underway in the UK from July 28 to August 8. The 22nd edition of the Games has welcomed Cricket back for the first time since 1998. Cricket made re-entry at CWG through Women's T20 cricket format this year in Birmingham Games. Total eight nations- India, Australia, Barbados, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa have taken part in the Women's cricket event at Birmingham CWG 2022. India, Australia, Pakistan and Barbados belong to Group A while the other four teams are in Group B. Meanwhile, India and Australia have booked their places in the semifinals of Women's Cricket Event from Group A. New Zealand and England have also reached top four from Group B, with one match remaining to play between them. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Barbados and South Africa have been knocked out of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: India Book Semifinal Spot by Beating Barbados

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India started their CWG campaign with a narrow defeat against Australia. After that they clinched two consecutive comfortable victories over Pakistan and Barbados respectively. On the other hand, Australia have won all three matches at group stage to progress into semifinals. In Group B, England and New Zealand have already reached semifinals. August 06 will see the four teams meet each other in the semi-final 1 and semi-final 2 in Commonwealth games 2022.

CWG 2022 Women's T20 Cricket Semifinals' Fixture, Date and Time Table

Women’s Cricket Semifinals Event Fixtures Date & Time First Semifinal Australia vs TBD 3:30 PM IST (August 6) Second Semifinal India vs TBD 10:30 PM IST (August 6)

The losing teams from these matches will take on each-other on August 7 to fight for the bronze medal. Meanwhile, the winners of the semifinal games will square off against each other for the gold on the same day as on which bronze medal game will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. With India in winning rhythm, many are of the view that the Women in Blues would finish top on the podium.

