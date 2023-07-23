The 'A' teams of arch-rivals, India and Pakistan will face off in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. India A defeated Bangladesh A to make it to the final unbeaten, while Pakistan A beat Sri Lanka A in other semis. Meanwhile, continue reading if you are looking for IND A vs PAK A live streaming online and live TV telecast details. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India A Beat Bangladesh A, to Face Pakistan A in Final.

This will be the second match between India A and Pakistan A in this tournament after earlier having met in the group stage. India A defeated Pakistan A comprehensively with Sai Sudharsan's century setting up a fine win. Pakistan A will now be looking to take revenge of that game in the all important final.

When is India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final match is on Sunday, July 23. The match is set to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Harshit Rana, Soumya Sarkar Engage In Heated Exchange During IND A vs BAN A ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the high-octane India A vs Pakistan A final cricket match on Star Sports 1/HD TV channels in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final Match?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch online live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A match on the FanCode app and websites but at the cost of a subscription fee. India A will be looking to emulate their performance from the group stage match and make it 2-0 against this Pakistan A side to lift the title.

