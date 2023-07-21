India A have secured a stunning victory coming from behind against Bangladesh A in the ACC Emerging Teams Men's Asia Cup 2023 semifinal and enters the summit clash where they will meet Pakistan A once again. During the game, BAN A batter Soumya Sarkar got engaged with a heated exchange with IND A paceman Harshit Rana. Soumya was caught by Nikin Jose off Yuvrajsinh Dodiya. As the India A cricketers celebrated, Harshit Rana gave a send-off to Soumya, Soumya lost his calm and retaliated which made the duo engaged in an exchange. India A vs Pakistan A Again! Yash Dhull-Led Side Beat Bangladesh A in Semis to Qualify for ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final.

Harshit Rana, Soumya Sarkar Engage In Heated Exchange

What's happening? Heated argument and exchange between Soumya Sarkar and Harshit Rana. It's heating up there 🔥🔥🔥 #EmergingAsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/yzsw5OLLqq — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 21, 2023

Harshit Rana and Soumya Sarkar Argument Video

