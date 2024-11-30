The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team thrashed the India Under-19 cricket team in a high-voltage encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. The Saad Baig-led Pakistan cricket team won the one-sided affair by 43 runs. Pakistan Under-19 openers Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan displayed stunning performances with the bat, whereas their bowlers showcased an all-round performance against a strong India Under-19 cricket team. India's Hardik Raj Has Fun On-Field Moment With Pakistan's Usman Khan as Duo Engages in Playful Banter During IND vs PAK ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

While chasing 282 runs, the Mohamed Amaan-led India didn't apply applications with the bat. Middle-order batter Nikhil Kumar top-scored with 67 runs, whereas others failed to cross even the 30-run mark. The Indian side kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which resulted in them being bundled out for 237 runs in 47.1 overs. Shahzaib Khan was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 159-run knock that came off 147 deliveries.

Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan Stars With Bat for Pakistan U19 Side

Earlier in the match, Shahzaib Khan played a magnificent knock of 159 runs off 147 deliveries, including five fours and 10 maximums. The young lad showcased his class with some of the classy shots in his innings. His teammate, Usman Khan, supported him very well. Usman Khan played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 94 balls with the help of six fours. The duo stitched a 160-run opening stand that guided Pakistan to 281-7 in 50 overs. Teamwork at Its Best! Mohamed Amaan and Yudhajit Guha Combine To Take Haroon Arshad’s Catch During IND vs PAK ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

With the ball, Samarth Nagaraj picked up a three-wicket haul. Ayush Mhatre took two wickets, whereas Yudhajit Guha and Kiran Chormale bagged one wicket apiece.

Ali Raza's Three-Wicket Haul Guides Pakistan to a Victory

While defending 282 runs, Pakistan U19 speedster Ali Raza took a three-wicket haul. Abdul Subhan and Faham-ul-Haq scalped two wickets apiece. Their spell broke the back of the India Under-19 batting attack. For India, middle-order batter Nikhil Kumar played a fighting knock of 67 runs off 77 balls, including eight boundaries. But his knock went in vain as other batters failed to convert their start. In the end, the young Indian side was all out on 237 runs and lost the match by 43 runs.

