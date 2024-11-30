India U19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The India U19 cricket team will lock horns against arch-rivals the Pakistan U19 cricket team in the third match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. In the past, the India vs Pakistan matches have been a crowd puller, and the same is expected during the upcoming high-voltage clash between the India U19 and Pakistan U19 sides. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find the live telecast and other viewing options for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 much-awaited encounter. IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and More About India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

Talking about the India U19 side, the young group will be led by Mohamed Amaan. The Indian side has many promising cricketers in all three departments. Bihar-born cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to be sold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, will also feature in the ACC Asia Cup 2024 tournament. Suryavanshi was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.10 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team, on the other hand, will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig. The Green Shirts U19 squad comprises many promising bowlers, talented batters, and skilled all-rounders, who can change the match in their team's favour with match-winning performances. IND U19 vs PAK U19 Dream11 Prediction, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

When is IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The much-awaited India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The third match of the tournament will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, November 30.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. The India Under-19 cricket team vs Pakistan Under-19 cricket team ACC Men's Asia Cup 2024 clash will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary) TV channels. For the IND vs PAK online viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match. But the IND vs PAK live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website will only be available at the cost of a subscription. The contest between the two archrivals is expected to be high-octane, with the young Indian side possibly edging the spirited Pakistan Under-19 cricket team.

