India Under-19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan Under-19 Cricket Team Live Score Updates: In the ongoing ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, arch-rivals India Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 will clash horns on the field as both boards — BCCI and PCB — are involved in an outside tussle over the scheduling of ICC Champions Trophy. The IND U19 vs PAK U19 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, which has hosted several IND vs PAK encounters in the recent past, and will begin at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Both India U19 and Pakistan U19 are placed together in Group A, which also consists of hosts United Arab Emirates and Japan. Several star Under-19 players will be in action for both India and Pakistan sides, including Viaibhav Suryavanshi, who gained eyeballs during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, getting purchased for INR 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

India Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Squads:

India U19 Cricket Team: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale (vc), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Anurag Kawde (wk), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Nikhil Kumar

Pakistan U19 Cricket Team: Saad Baig (c & wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, and Umar Zaib