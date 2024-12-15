India U19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The India women's U19 cricket team will face arch-rivals the Pakistan women's U19 cricket team in the second match of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024. The high-voltage clash will be played on Sunday, December 15. In the past, India vs Pakistan matches have pulled crowds, and the same is expected when these two young sides face each other in the second match of the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024. Meanwhile, fans scroll down to find the live telecast and other viewing options for the thrilling India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash. India’s Squad for ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

The India women's U19 side is placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal women's U19 sides. Niki Prasad will lead the young Indian side, with Sanika Chalke as her deputy. Zoofishan Ayyaz will captain the Pakistan women's U19 cricket team, with Komal Khan as her deputy.

When is IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The much-awaited India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash in the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The second match of the showpiece event will begin at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 15. On Which Channel ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Continental Cricket Tournament?

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

The official broadcasting rights for the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 are with the Sony Sports Network. The fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to watch the IND-W U19 vs PAK-W U19 live telecast viewing option. For the online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match. But the IND vs PAK live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website will only be available at the cost of a subscription. The contest between the two archrivals is expected to be high-octane, with the young Indian side possibly edging the spirited Pakistan women's Under-19 cricket team.

