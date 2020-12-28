OUT! Josh Hozlewood picks his first wicket. He gets rid of Ravi Ashwin who is caught at point. India nine down now with lead worth 130 runs. R Ashwin c Lyon b Hazlewood 14(42)
OUT! Mitchell Starc strikes! He gets rid of Ravindra Jadeja, who just completed his half-century. Jadeja is caught at deep mid-wicket, he was looking to attack Starc. R Jadeja c Cummins b Starc 57(159)
Ravindra Jadeja has completed his half-century. Meanwhile, India's lead continues to grow and is now worth 111 runs. Ravi Ashwin has joined Jadeja in the middle as India eyes another good partnership here.
OUT! Ajinkya Rahane departs. He is run out. End of a fine knock this by te Indian captain. Ravindra Jadeja was looking to steal a single to complete his half-century and Rahane responded only to be run-out at striker's end. A Rahane run out (Labuschagne/Paine) 112(223)
India's lead is nearing the 100-run mark. So far it has been a comfortable start for the visitors with no trouble at all. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is nearing towards his half-century.
IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd Test 2020 Day 3: Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock to score his 12th Test century and help India take control of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India ended the second day's play, comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of the hosts. Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was with him at the crease on 40, the two having added an unbeaten 104 for the sixth wicket.
The India stand-in skipper shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to rescue India after they were reduced to 64 for three in the first session. India lost two wickets in each of the first two sessions but did not allow any breakthrough to Australia in the final session.
India were 189 for five at the end of the second session, having lost the wickets of Vihari and Pant while adding 99 in that session. India had earlier lost the wickets of opener Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and went to lunch at 90 for three. Both were dismissed by Pat Cummins.