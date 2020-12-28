IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd Test 2020 Day 3: Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock to score his 12th Test century and help India take control of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India ended the second day's play, comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of the hosts. Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was with him at the crease on 40, the two having added an unbeaten 104 for the sixth wicket. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

The India stand-in skipper shared half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to rescue India after they were reduced to 64 for three in the first session. India lost two wickets in each of the first two sessions but did not allow any breakthrough to Australia in the final session.

India were 189 for five at the end of the second session, having lost the wickets of Vihari and Pant while adding 99 in that session. India had earlier lost the wickets of opener Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and went to lunch at 90 for three. Both were dismissed by Pat Cummins.