India will look to bundle out Australia for a modest total and keep the target down to a chasable total when play resumes on day 4 of the India vs Australia fourth Test match at the Gabba. India folded for 336 runs and handed Australia 33-run lead which the hosts consolidated to 54 runs at stumps on day 3. Australia still have 10 wickets in hand in the second innings and will want to score quickly on the penultimate day as they chase a series win. Meanwhile, fane looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the IND vs AUS 4th Test please scroll down for all details. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021: Virender Sehwag Says ‘Team India’s Courage Can Be Described As Dabanng’.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur’s 123-run stand for the seventh wicket was crucial to India crossing the 300-run mark and limiting Australia’s lead after finding themselves struggling at 186/6 at one stage. Sundar scored 62 while Thakur made 67 and their partnership produced 123 runs in 36 overs. Josh Hazlewood took a five-wicket haul for Australia while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to two wickets apiece. Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Other Netizens Hail Washington Sundar & Shardul Thakur for Their Record Century Partnership During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021, Day 3 (See Reactions).

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia fourth Test match is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match started on January 15. Day 4 of the Test will take place on Monday (January 18) and the play is scheduled to start at 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs Australia fourth Test match on Sony Sports channels. Since Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21, fans can watch day 4 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test match will, however, not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 4 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the sonyliv.com website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 4 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 4th Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 4 of IND vs AUS 4th Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

Australia Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

