India and Australia are taking on each other in the fourth Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane. Just when we thought that Indian innings would collapse once again after the departure of Ajinkya Rahane, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stood tall. Both the batsmen completed half-centuries and stabilised the batting order. Thakur scored 67 runs whereas, Washington Sundar made 60 runs. The netizens hailed the duo for their stunning partnership. Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag also joined the bandwagon to praise the duo. The Indians chased a total of 369 runs and at the time of writing the story, both the batsmen had made way to the pavilion and the visitors had lost eight wickets. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 3.

Talking about Shaurdul Thakur, the pacer faced 115 deliveries with nine fours and also slammed a couple of sixes. On the other hand, Sundar faced 114 deliveries. He slammed seven boundaries and one six during the course of his innings. Needless to say that the two batsmen came chipped in with these runs at quite an important juncture of the match. Now, let's have a look at the tweet below:

Virat Kohli:

Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 17, 2021

Virender Sehwag:

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys. Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Josh Hazlewood ended up scalping four wickets. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were the ones who scalped a couple of wickets. It would be interesting to see if they can complete the lead.

