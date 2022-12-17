India continues their position in the driving position after end of third day’s play against Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Chittagong. After dominating throughout the Day 2, where India scored enough runs as well as took regular wickets, India retains the advantage they gained in the third day. They were able to wrap up Bangladesh quickly in the morning. Starting from 133/8, they could add only 17 runs as their innings ended on 150 runs. Kuldeep Yadav ended with a five for (5/40). To even get a slight grip back in the game, Bangladesh needed to pick wickets upfront, but India didn’t have a collapse like the first innings and possibly batted Bangladesh out of the game. Subhman Gill (110) and Cheteshwar Pujara (102*) are the two centurions who starred with the bat before KL Rahul declaring the innings on 258/2 giving Bangladesh a big mountain of 213 runs to climb in the fourth innings. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Stumps: Bangladesh Openers Off to a Steady Start, India Still on Top at Close of Play .

Bangladesh started steadily with no wickets lost at 42 at the end of the days play. They will look to survive the first session negating the new ball threat and look to score some runs in the last two sessions, trying to take the game as deep as possible. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan are at the crease for Bangladesh. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3: Fans React on Twitter After Cheteshwar Pujara gets His First Century in 52 Innings .

When is India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 17 (Saturday). The Third day's play of the IND vs BAN 1st Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Day 4 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match Live Telecast on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 online.

