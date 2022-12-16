Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan have given the home side a steady start in the second innings of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Earlier in the first innings, India bundled our Bangladesh at 150 and took a huge 254 runs lead. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara then scored quick-fire centuries and extended India's lead to 514. At the end of the day's play, Bangladesh are 42-0. The home side still need 471 runs to get their maiden victory over India. India meanwhile have two days to take 10 wickets. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3: Fans React on Twitter After Cheteshwar Pujara gets His First Century in 52 Innings.

India vs Bangladesh Day 3 Stumps

