Indian star batter Cheteshwar Pujara has finally got his nineteenth test century after a long wait of 52 innings. After the dismissal of KL Rahul, Pujara came to bat in the second innings of the IND vs BAN 1st test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The Indian batter then scored his fastest test century with the help of 13 fours. Indian cricket fans on Twitter have shared their opinions after Pujara's 19th ton. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Stumps: Bangladesh Openers Off to a Steady Start, India Still on Top at Close of Play.

Pillar of Indian Batting

Pujara and Gill are important factors for INDIA in WTC..hope they perform in top order like this for INDIA it will make the journey easy. https://t.co/4TipZbTbQ8 — pankaj kumar sahoo (@pankajsahoo294) December 16, 2022

Pujara Playing Bazball

Pujara’s fastest Test Century. Pujara be like I’ll also play BAZZBALL Cricket #INDvBAN #pujara #Bazzball — pal bhatt (@shershah1999) December 16, 2022

A Champion

Pujara scored his first Test hundred after 1443 days, A champion. pic.twitter.com/yaA5RukE2H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 16, 2022

Anything Can Happen Now

2022! I could see anything coming but a Cheteshwar Pujara reverse sweep?!!! Jai Mata Di!!! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 16, 2022

