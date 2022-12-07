After an opening defeat, India (IND) will be anxious to make a strong comeback when they cross swords with Bangladesh (BAN) in the second ODI of the three-match series. The second ODI is scheduled on 7, December (Sunday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The crucial face-off between the two sides will have a starting time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh must be content with continuing to dominate the opposition on their own soil after seizing early momentum in the series by securing a thumping win on Sunday. Team India Players Sweat It Out in Nets Ahead of Do-or-Die 2nd ODI Against Bangladesh (See Pics)

The Indian batting fell flat in the first ODI despite the return of veteran batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the playing XI along with Shikhar Dhawan. The side which is well known for its batting riches could only amass 186 total on the board after the spin mastery of Shakib Al Hasan struck half of the Indian team. The left-arm spinner registered his career-best figures of 36/5 which included two maiden overs. KL Rahul's 73 off 70 was the only standout performance from Indian batting, who afforded to take on the Bangladesh bowlers. While defending the low score, Indian bowlers collectively managed to slide the game in their favor as Bangladesh were 136/9 at one stage. However, the 51-run 10th wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman aided the hosts to edge India in a thriller by 1 wicket.

Since the pitch at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium favored bowlers majorly on Sunday and the second ODI is also scheduled at the same venue, a similar sort of low-scoring contest is expected to take place on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and Co. are expected to make some amendments to their pre-determined approach to the game and will focus to play in accordance with how the pitch behaves. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be eager to grab the opportunity at the earliest and register a consecutive limited-overs series win against India at home. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dhaka

When is India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 7 December (Wednesday). The IND vs BAN 2nd ODI has a scheduled time of 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match Live Telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of the India vs Bangladesh ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Online.

