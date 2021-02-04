India and England will pit their wits against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the first Test match. The Test series will witness the comeback of Virat Kohli who had missed out the three games against Australia. He will once again lead the Indian team and Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain of the team. Both India and England will be looking to have a winning start in the series. Now, let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report of the game. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG in Chennai.

The weather in Chennai will be nice and sunny. The temperature will be hovering at around 30-231 degree. On day 1 of the match i.e. February 5, 2021, the weather will be partly sunny and nice and the temperature will be around 30 degree Celcius. For the next two days, the temperature will be around 31 degree Celcius. On Monday, on Day 4 of the match, the weather will be around 30 degree Celcius. So overall the weather will be hot and sunny for all the five days. Whereas, on the last day of the game, the weather will be pleasant and sunny. Rains will not be hampering the match.

Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for IND vs ENG (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

As per the curator, the pitch will support the pacers as it has a grass covering for the first two days of the match. Only after a couple of days, the pitch will start assisting the spinners.

