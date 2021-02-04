After a stunning 2-1 win over Australia in the four-game Test series Down Under, India is back and is all set to pit their wits against England. India will be playing the four-match Test series and later will be playing the shorter format. The first game will be starting on February 5, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli who had been away for a paternal leave during the Australian series will be leading the team once again. In this article, we shall have a look at the likely playing XI, key battles, head to head and other things that you should know about. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 1st Test 2021.

Zak Crawley who bats at number three for England is doubtful for the first Test match against India as he slipped outside the dressing room and is suspected to have a broken wrist. Ollie Pope is the man who could replace Crawley on number three. Team India on the other hand would be looking at Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to perform. Now, let's have a look at the things you need to know about the game.

IND vs ENG Tests Head-to-Head

India and England have faced each other 122 times in Tests. India has ended up being on the winning side 26 times whereas, England won 47 games.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Key Players

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will hold the key for India. In England camp, Jofra Archer and Joe Root will be the key players to watch out for.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Mini Battles

India vs England always brings out the best of mini battles on the field. In the first Tests, we could have an interesting battle between Ravichandran Ashwin and Joe Root. Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer would be yet another battle to watch out for.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Venue

The first Test between India and England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will be played behind closed doors and no fans will be allowed for the first Test match.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Match Timings

The first game of the series between India and England is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights of the England tour of India 2021. Its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajjinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WC), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Likely Playing XI: Zak Crawley/Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Foakes, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WC), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood/Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

