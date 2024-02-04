IND vs ENG Free Live Streaming Online: India will feel they are in a position of strength in the second test match being played with England in Vishakhapatnam. The Indian bowlers were brilliant on the second day as they managed to restrict England to 253, after the home side’s batting was wrapped up for 396 at the start of the day’s play. But there is no room for complacency with the Indian team securing a 171-run lead and it being susceptible to bizarre batting collapses in the second innings of a test match. England are a kind of opposition that does not down their tools be it any position and this game will be no different. India versus England will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 3: Catch Live Commentary Online and Full Scorecard of IND vs ENG Cricket Match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century for India in the first innings and he has looked solid once again so far. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma though, with the India skipper struggling to get a big score. With his ability to play big shots, he can be a key player for the hosts here. The likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar need to apply themselves out there in the middle should the going get tough.

James Anderson did well to claim three wickets en route to bundling out India on Day 2. The veteran pacer does not let the opposition batters run away with the contest by stopping the flow of runs. There is spin on the Vizag track and that should keep the likes of Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed interested. Joe Root could very well be the surprise factor for the English bowling unit. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: India in Driver's Seat As Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Double Ton, Jasprit Bumrah Claims Six Wickets.

When is India vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The action in the India vs England 2nd Test match now heads towards Day 3, on Sunday, February 4. The second day's play of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test will be at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and it will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match Day 3 on the OTT platform. Expect India to try and take the attack to the opposition and secure a healthy lead by the end of today’s play.

