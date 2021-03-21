India is all set to take on England in the fifty over format of the game. The ODIs will be starting on March 23, 2021. The home team has won the four-match Test series and five-match T20I series. Last night the Virat Kohli and his men won the T20I series by 3-2 in Pune. The T20I series was held in Ahmedabad and the ODI series will be held in Pune. There will be three games in the ODI series. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the time table, fixture and venue details of the game. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s Opening Pair in T20Is Must Be Persisted by Indian Cricket Team, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

The BCCI had announced the squad for the ODI series a couple of days ago. Virat Kohli will be leading the series once again. The highlight of the squad was that Suryakumar Yadav who has been in top form for the Indian team in the T20I series has been picked for the ODI games as well. Jasprit Bumrah who got married recently has not been picked up the 50 over format of the match. Now, let's have a look at the schedule of the ODI series below:

India vs England ODI Series 2021

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI 2021 March 23, 2021 Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune 1.30 PM 2nd ODI 2021 March 26, 2021 Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune 1.30 PM 3rd ODI 2021 March 28, 2021 Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune 1.30 PM

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England has not yet announced the squad for the ODI games but it is very likely that they would retain the members of T20I Squad.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).