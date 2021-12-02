India and New Zealand will be aiming to seal the series when they face off against each other in the second and final Test of the two-game series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 03, 2021 (Friday) onwards. Ahead of the clash, we bring you our top picks as captain and vice-captain for the IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Preview.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper missed the opening Test and the T20I series but will be aiming to get right back among the runs. Virat Kohli has a good record at the Wankhede Stadium and could be picked as the captain of your IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Kyle Jamieson

The New Zealand pacer is early into his Test career but has been the leader for the Black Caps in this format. Kyle Jamieson has a brilliant record against India and will be aiming to continue that in this game and is a great option for the vice-captain spot in your IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal/ Virat Kohli (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha/ KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville/ Neil Wagner

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).