India vs New Zealand, Hamilton Weather & Rain Forecast, Pitch Report: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match at Seddon Park

File image of India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India decimated New Zealand in the five-match T20I series and ended up whitewashing the home side. The two sides now meet in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and Men in Blue will be looking to extend their domination over Kiwis in 50-over cricket as well. The first of the three-match series takes place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Ahead of the series opener, let’s have a look at the weather forecast for Hamilton and have an idea about how the pitch will behave during the game. The IND vs NZ 1st ODI will begin at 07:30 am IST, with the toss at 07:00 am. India vs New Zealand,1st ODI 2020, Key Players: Kyle Jamieson, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Hamilton.

Hamilton Weather for February 05: As per local time, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will start at 03:00 pm. It is going to be a day-night encounter. The weather in Hamilton is expected to be pleasant with maximum temperature during the match going up to 24 degrees. As the day passes, it will be relatively cooler in the evening with a minimum 13 degrees. Good news for fans that there is less chance of rain. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 1st ODI 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five IND vs NZ One-Day Matches.

Source: Accuweather.com

Pitch Report: The pitch at Seddon Park generally provides a healthy contest between bat and ball. Batsmen will have to work for their runs. Teams prefer to chase when playing at Seddon Park. India played T20I at the venue during the recently concluded series, and both teams ended up scoring 179. India then won the Super Over.