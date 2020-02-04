India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 1st ODI 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five IND vs NZ One-Day Matches

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Twitter/ BlackCaps)

After the conclusion of the T20I series, India and New Zealand will lock horns in One Day internationals. The first ODI between the teams will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5, 2020 (Wednesday). India whitewashed Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series which was their first series win in New Zealand and now will be looking to continue that momentum in the 50-over format. Speaking of the head-to-head records between India and New Zealand, the two teams have met 107 times till date, with the Men in Blue recording 55 victories to the Kiwis’ 46 wins. While 5 games have ended in No Result and one game was a draw. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The two teams have a fairly equal record in recent times as in the last five matches, both teams have two victories to their name with one match being abandoned. New Zealand and India last met in a One Day international in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, which the Kiwis won by 18 runs. The Black Caps have suffered a huge blow before the start of the series as their captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two matches due to a shoulder injury. The Kiwi skipper didn’t play in the blast two T20I matches as well due to the same injury. Tom Latham is expected to lead the side in Williamson’s absence. Kane Williamson Injury Update: New Zealand Captain Ruled Out of First Two ODIs Due to Shoulder Injury, Tom Latham To Lead The Side.

New Zealand vs India – July 9, 2019 – New Zealand won by 18 runs

This was one of the most exciting matches of the competition as the match swung like a pendulum until the end. Thanks to half-centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor New Zealand managed to put 239 runs in the board. India were 6 for 92 before MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja bought the Men in Blue back in the game but the former’s wicket in the 49th over ended any chances of India winning the game.

New Zealand vs India – June 13, 2019 – Match Abandoned

This was the first meeting between the sides in the 2019 World Cup but the match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled as the toss was prevented due to heavy rains. Both teams took one point off each other and remained the only two unbeaten sides in the competition at that time.

New Zealand vs India – February 3, 2019 – India won by 35 runs

This was the final ODI match of India’s New Zealand Tour in 2019 as the Men in Blue wrapped up the series 4-1 with this win. Ambati Rayudu’s 90 helped India to a total of 252 after batting first. New Zealand batsmen were underwhelming in their performance as none of them reached the half-century mark. Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets.

New Zealand vs India – January 31, 2019 – New Zealand won by 8 wickets

New Zealand’s only victory in the series and it was a dominating one. Trent Boult was at his ruthless best as he took five wickets for 21 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Colin de Grandhomme bagged three wickets as India were all-out for an embarrassing total of 92. Yuzvendra Chahal was their highest scorer with 18 runs. The Kiwis made easy work of the chase it took them just above 14 overs to win the game.

New Zealand vs India – January 28, 2019 – India won by 7 wickets

After electing to bat first, New Zealand were in all sorts of trouble as they lost three quick wickets. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham steadied the innings and helped the Kiwis to reach a total of 243 runs. After losing Shikhar Dhawan cheaply, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashed half-centuries respectively before Ambati Rayudu took India over the line.

If the T20I series is anything to go by the One Day matches are expected to be full of jam-packed action. Absence of Kane Williamson in the first two games will surely be a factor in the series but Tom Latham can do a good job in place of the regular skipper. India will be without injured Rohit Sharma, so Mayank Agarwal has replaced the Indian opener in the squad.