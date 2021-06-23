New Zealand defeated India to win the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. This was the inaugural edition of the tournament and apparently New Zealand are crowned first champions. Set 139 runs to win in over one session, the Blackcaps, thanks to partnership between Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, reached the target safely. The duo added unbeaten 96 runs for the third wicket and denied India a chance to stage a comeback. For the uninitiated, the Test entered the reserve day after rain washed out day one and four. New Zealand Are World Test Champions, Beat India in WTC 2019-21 Final by 8 Wickets to Win the Inaugural Edition of the Tournament.

While Taylor scored 47 not out, Williamson finished unbeaten on 52. New Zealand were off to a cautious start but lost openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway in quick succession. Both fell to spinner Ravi Ashwin and at that stage it appeared New Zealand will have trouble chasing down the total. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights below. Indian Fans Sad After Virat Kohli & Men Lose WTC 2021 Finals, Hail New Zealand for the Effort.

# New Zealand become first world Test champions.

# Ravi Ashwin finishes as the leading wicket-taker in the WTC.

# Ravi Ashwin has now dismissed Tom Latham six times in Tests.

# First time since Lord's Test against England in 2018 Indian batsmen failed to score a fifty.

# This is the fourth occasion when New Zealand pacers took all 20 wickets in a Test match against India.

# This is the first time, New Zealand has won three consecutive Test matches against India.

India resumed the play on day six with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli at the crease and score reading 64/2. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson removed Kohli and Pujara early on to open the gates for New Zealand. India then kept losing wickets at regular intervals while Rishabh Pant kept trying to push India’s scoring. The wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed on an individual score of 41 and soon after India were bowled out for 170, leaving New Zealand 139 runs to win the WTC Final.

