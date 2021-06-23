The World Test Championship has its winner as New Zealand walked away with the title at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton, WTC 2021. The match had a lot of obstruction due to rain and the four days have had on and off cricket. In this article, we shall be bringing to the Twitter reactions for the same. But before that, let's have a look at how the game panned out for the two teams. So after winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bowl first. India vs New Zealand, ICC WTC Final Reserve Day Highlights.

India made 217 runs and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were the highest contributors. The Indian cricket captain scored 44 runs and Rahane made 49 runs. The team got all down. Then came the opponents wherein Devon Conway and Kane Williamson posted 50 and 49 runs respectively. Tim Southee added 30 runs at the tail end. Rishabh Pant made the highest score with 41 runs and India score 170. Virat Kohli and men posted a target of 139 runs on the board. The total was quite a cakewalk for Kane Williamson and men. No, let's have a look at the reactions below:

Reactions:

Another one:

She - I'll break your heart Me - who have already witness WT20 2014, CWC 2015, WT20 2016, CT 2017, CWC 2019 Already Broken#INDvsNZ#WTCFinal2021 — AbhishekkK (@Abhishekkkk10) June 23, 2021

Fortune favours the brave:

Luck favors the brave!!Third time lucky!!!The only thing that overcomes hard luck is hard work.!!! The winds and waves are always on the side of the ablest navigators!! These quotes holds good for New Zealand than india!!#INDvsNZ #WTCFinal2021 #cricbuzz #CricbuzzChatter — Srini (@sreinee) June 23, 2021

Totally deserve:

Congratulations NZ for first World Cup final win and totally deserved it #WTC21 #WTC21final 👏 Treat to watch versatile cricketer 🙌#GOAT #KaneWilliamson #INDvsNZ — Vivek Dabgar (@VivekDabgar) June 23, 2021

The fans are quite happy that New Zealand clinched the trophy as they had lost the 2019 World Cup. The Kiwis beat India by eight wickets. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor remained not out.

