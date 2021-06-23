With 71 wickets, Ravi Ashwin now becomes the highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21. The Indian surpassed Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins during the India vs New Zealand, WTC Final.

