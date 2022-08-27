India will take on Pakistan in the 2nd match of the Asia Cup 2022 as the teams play their first game in the competition. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a winning start. So ahead of the IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 clash, we take a look at the Dubai weather and how the pitch could behave. Rohit Sharma Steps Out of Training Ground To ‘Hug’ Pakistani Fans Ahead of IND vs PAK Encounter in Asia Cup 2022 (Watch Video).

Both the teams enter the competition with a new-look side as they will be missing a number of key players. India are the record champions of the Asia Cup but it was Pakistan, who came out on top when the two sides met in the 2021 World Cup. The sides are among the favourites for the competition and will aim for a positive start.

Dubai Weather

The weather in Dubai on August 28, 2022 (Sunday) for India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup is great for a game o cricket. The team[eratuores will be in the higher 30 degrees celsius. There are zero per cent chances of rain on the day.

Dubai Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has favoured the bowlers as batters find it difficult to get off the mark at the venue. The average first innings score in T20 games is 143 runs. So it is no surprise that teams batting second have won more matches as a 170+ score have been achieved only 15 times in 79 games at the stadium.

