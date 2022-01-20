India and South Africa meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Boland Park in Paarl. South Africa lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after having won the series opener at the same venue by 31 runs. Now the Men in Blue will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series. Meanwhile, fans will be looking to participate in the Dream11 fantasy cricket and here we will help you in picking the Dream11 fantasy team for IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022. Continue reading to find out top suggestions for IND vs SA Dream11 team. IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were the star performers in the first ODI. Both scores centuries to help South Africa post a big total. These two look in great form and are must-picks for your IND vs SA Dream11 team. Scroll down to find out complete Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022.

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (IND) and Quinton de Kock (SA) can be your pick in wicketkeeper section. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Highlights.

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA) and Temba Bavuma (SA) can be the batters.

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) can be the lone pick in all-rounders section for your IND vs SA Dream11 team.

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND) and Keshav Maharaj (SA) can be the bowlers.

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Quinton de Kock (SA), Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA) , Temba Bavuma (SA), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND) and Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Temba Bavuma (SA) can be the captain of your SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team while Shardul Thakur (IND) can be selected as the vice-captain.

