India beat South Africa in the 3rd T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam to get back to winning ways. The Men in Blue registered a 48-run win to end their seven-game losing run against the Proteas in all formats. It was a sensational display first from the opening batters and then the bowlers, to cap off a dominant display. IPL Media Rights Deal Fetches Rs 48,390 Crore Revenue; Viacom18 Ends Disney Star's Monopoly.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a great start as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan registered the highest opening partnership against the Proteas with both scoring half-centuries. A late cameo from Hardik Pandya took them to a competitive score. In reply, South Africa struggled as Indian bowlers struck early and then closed the game to record a brilliant win

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Stat Highlights

# This is the first international game at the venue since 2019

# India ended their seven-game losing run against South Africa in all formats

# India registered their highest opening partnership (97) in T20Is against South Africa

# Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden T20I half-century

# Ishan Kishan registered his 4th half-century in T20Is

Both teams will not turn their attention to the next game in the five-match series. India and South Africa meet at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat on Friday (June 17, 2022). With the series still alive, both sides will be aiming for a win.

