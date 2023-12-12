IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online: South Africa will host India in the second T20 international of a three-game series in Gqeberha with the first match getting abandoned due to rain. Surya Kumar Yadav recently led a young Indian side to victory in the recently concluded series against Australia at home and he will be looking to continue the winning run. Much of that side is now in South Africa to take on the mighty Proteas, which is a good experience for them considering the T20 World Cup next year. The hosts have always been a top side when playing on home turf and this sets up for a fascinating clash. Although there is a good chance of rain again, the fans will hope for a full encounter. South Africa versus India will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2023, Gqeberha Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at St George's Park.

Aiden Markram leads the South African side and should open the innings alongside Reeza Hendricks. Tristan Stubbs is known for his power-hitting and he alongside David Miller should add strength to the middle order. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj are both expected to feature in the team with Gerald Coetzee leading the pace attack.

Shubman Gill is in the team and should get a place in the playing eleven while the presence of Shreyas Iyer adds stability to the middle order. Surya Kumar Yadav starred with the bat against Australia and South Africa will have to do well to get the better of him. Mohammad Siraj adds experience to the bowling unit and he alongside Arshdeep Singh should enjoy bowling in these conditions.

When is India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face South Africa in the second match of the three-game T20I series on Sunday, December 12. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 match will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha and it will start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sunil Gavaskar Urges CSA to Follow Eden Gardens Model of Covering Entire Ground During Rain As IND vs SA 1st T20I At Durban Gets Washed Out.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa T20I series. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of IND vs SA 2nd T20I fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA, scroll below. 'Team ki Jaan Hai Ishan' Fans React As Ishan Kishan Has Fun With Cameraman As Rain Delays Toss in IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2023 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the IND vs SA 2nd T20I online. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. If there is indeed a match possible, then India will feel they have the edge considering their ability to play attacking cricket against the best sides.

