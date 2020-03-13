India vs South Africa ODI Series Called-Off As Coronavirus Impact Deepen in Country: Sources

India vs South Africa (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India vs South Africa three-match ODI series might be called-off as the number of people contracted by Coronavirus increase rapidly in the country. The series which started on March 12, 2020 (Thursday) saw the 1st ODI get washed out due to rain with the BCCI also announcing that in light of COVID-19 further deepening its impact in India, the remainder of the series will be played behind closed doors. But according to several reports, the two matches now have been cancelled meaning the ODI series will be called off. IPL 2020 Suspended by BCCI Amid Coronavirus Fears, Here's How Twitterati Reacted to The Major Announcement.

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Dharamsala was washed-out due to rain without even the toss taking place while the next two ODIs are scheduled to be played in Lucknow (March 15) and in Kolkata (March 18). But with the number of Indians affected by COVID-19 increasing to 81, it was announced that the final two ODI matches of the series will be played behind closed doors and without any spectators.

India vs South Africa Series Called-off

BCCI Sources: India vs South Africa ODI matches in Lucknow and Kolkata called off in view of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/zMcJbTizxr — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

But latest reports indicate that the remaining two matches of the three-match series has been suspended and the series has also now been called off. News agency ANI reported that sources had informed the series will be called-off, while former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla also put out a tweet mentioning that the IND vs SA ODI series has been called off. "India South Africa series also called off so no matches in Lucknow and Kolkata," Shukla wrote in a tweet from his official handle minutes before deleting it.

Screenshot Grab of Rajeev Shukla's Tweet on IND vs SA ODI Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The India vs South Africa series had earlier come under heavy criticism with players from both sides taking digs at their respective cricket boards for scheduling the ODI series just days after the conclusion of another series. India toured New Zealand for the two-month-long bilateral tour, while South Africa had hosted Australia for a limited-overs series just three days prior to the start of this series.