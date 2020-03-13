IPL 2020 Suspended by BCCI Amid Coronavirus Fears, Here's How Twitterati Reacted to The Major Announcement

IPL 2020 Postponed (Photo Credits: PTI)

The biggest and the most famous cricketing event of the world Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been affected due to coronavirus outbreak. The 13th edition of IPL has been suspended till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This is definitely not good news for IPL fans, as they will have to wait a bit more for the start of the mega T20 league of the world. In the below article, we will see how Twitterati have reacted on the postponement of the IPL 2020 tournament amid coronavirus fear. Coronavirus Scare: IPL Governing Council Meeting on March 14 to Discuss Current Situation.

Initially, there were also plans to have IPL matches behind closed gates, however, nothing as such has been officially confirmed yet. However, one thing is for sure, that IPL 2020 will not commence before April 15, 2020. The BCCI is set to meet the IPL team owners on Saturday, March 14, 2020, before the start of the IPL Governing Council meeting and the way forward will be discussed then. After that BCCI is likely to share the new schedule of IPL 2020. Now let us have a look at some interesting tweets. IPL 2020 Suspended Till April 15 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, New Schedule and Dates To Be Announced, Says BCCI.

Fans Ready For IPL Without Crowd!

Please allow #IPL2020 minus spectators in stadiums across india .. Atleast ghar baithe kuch toh time pass ho... 😅#CoronaAlert#IPLYesOrNo#Manishsisodia — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) March 13, 2020

Sad Reaction of Fans on Hearing About IPL 2020 Postponement

Me after hearing #IPL2020 will be postponed till April 15 due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/gN66tRDiny — Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharma13__) March 13, 2020

Franchises : pic.twitter.com/1vzaTOpEyE

— Chirag Chavda (@GullyBoy_07) March 13, 2020

Fans Wish For MI vs CSK Clash on April 15 With no Coronavirus Fear

IPL #IPL #IPL2020 15th April 2020 1st match Mumbai indian vs Chennai super Kings . Ready and play #Thoko___Likes and #Comments here pic.twitter.com/3CQb4chw79 — israr Pasha (@israrpasha874) March 13, 2020

Players Get More Time to Prepare?

RCB Fans React!!

As per the scheduled plan, the winner of IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians was supposed to play against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2020 on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium. Now the new schedule will BCCI will only confirm the opening game date and venue. As IPL fans, we can just hope that the coronavirus pandemic gets over soon, so that we can enjoy the cricket season without any fear of COVID-19.