India vs West Indies Live: West Indies and India clash in the first t20 game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad with both the team looking to make a strong start. The hosts have conceded the Test and ODI series respectively and they will feel their best chances to defeat the Men in Blue possibly is in the shortest format of the game. India led by Hardik Pandya will field a young team that is picked considering the future while the home side have players that feature regularly in T20 leagues around the world. It should be a high-octane clash considering the abundance of talent on display. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode and Jio Cinema app from 8:00 pm IST. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Shubman Gill will open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal with Ishan Kishan coming in the middle order. Hardik Pandya got some runs in the last ODI match which should give him a lot of confidence while Suryakumar Yadav is in dire need of some runs after some poor showing in recent times. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will take up fast bowling duties with Kuldeep Yadav as the main spinner.

Rovman Powell leads the West Indies line up and a lot will ride on his shoulders as he looks to guide his team against a quality side. Nicholas Pooran is back in the team and his hard-hitting skills should come in handy. Brandon Kings and Kyle Mayers are specialists in this format and they know a thing or two about facing these Indian bowlers. Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And Other Indian Cricket Team Players Pose for Their Headshot Session Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI ODI match on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action in Hindi and English commentary. The IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 free live telecast will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri) will also provide the IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 live telecast. India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023, Tarouba, Trinidad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Brian Lara Stadium.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of the 1st T20I 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free. Toss will play a key role in this match and the side winning the toss will like to bat first. The visitors are the favourites to win the game and go 1-0 up.

