After the Test and One-Day International (ODI) series, the focus now shifts to shorter format in India’s tour of West Indies. India vs West Indies five-match T20I series starts on August 03 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago and has a start time of 08:00 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IND vs WI Dream11 prediction fantasy team for 1st ODI below. India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023, Tarouba, Trinidad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Brian Lara Stadium.

After being blanked in the Test series 2-0, West Indies did relatively well in ODI series, but lost it 1-2. The home side will now be eyeing to do better in the T20Is. Expect, the two-time T20 world champions to give a tough competition in the shorter format. India, on the other hand, will be looking to prepare the base for the T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in West Indies and USA.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Nicholas Pooran (WI) and Ishan Kishan (IND) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for IND vs WI fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Shubman Gill (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Rovman Powell (WI) and Suryakumar Yadav (IND) can be picked as batsmen in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IND vs WI we will go with three all-rounders. Hardik Pandya (IND) and Kyle Mayers (WI) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND) and Alzarri Joseph (WI) can be the bowlers in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Nicholas Pooran (WI), Ishan Kishan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rovman Powell (WI), Shubman Gill (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Hardik Pandya (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Arshdeep Singh (IND). India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IND vs WI whereas in-form Nicholas Pooran (WI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

