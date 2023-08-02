After sealing the three-match ODI series 2-1, India will shift their focus to the five-match T20I series as they look to start on a positive way when they play West Indies in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The series will see Hardik Pandya leading his young and talented side while West Indies’ captain will be Rovman Powell. Both the sides will have some fresh faces as West Indies will see the return of Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, and Johnson Charles. While players like Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi will be joining the visitors. Shardul Thakur Says He is 'Not Playing to Seal a Spot' in India's ICC World Cup 2023 Squad After His Performance in ODI Series Against West Indies.

This series will see India undertaking their first T20I assignment since the 2-1 home series win against the Kiwis in the early half of 2023 in February, whereas West Indies also are having their first assignment since the 2-1 away series win against the Proteas in March. The two sides have already met each other in the Test and ODI series with India winning both the series. Now, the two will meet in the T20Is.

Having mentioned a bit about the India-West Indies affairs, let us now move to the weather forecast and pitch report for the first T20I

Tarouba Weather Report

Expected weather report at Tarouba for India vs West Indies 1st T20I (source; Accuweather)

The weather forecast for the first T20I match between India and West Indies looks to be mixed as there will be sunny as well as gloomy with thunderstorm during the afternoon with maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius. However, rain will not play spoilsport as there is 20 per cent chance of precipitation during the match, meaning that the match could go uninterrupted. However, thunderstorms are likely during 6AM local time and 4PM. Play will go on uninterrupted despite the intrusion of two spells. Team India Script Unique Record After Clinching 2-1 ODI Series Win Against West Indies.

Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report

Only one T20I match has been played at this venue and the result of that game ended in favour of the team batting first. The recent ODI also saw the team batting first winning the match. The batsman scored freely, pacers were able to get assistance and spinner played a role later on.

