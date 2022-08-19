India will be aiming to seal the series when they meet Zimbabwe in the second One-Day International of the three-match series. The IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win, So ahead of the encounter, we bring you India vs Zimbabwe head to head in ODIs, likely playing XIs and other details. India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs ZIM Match from Harare.

India were the dominant team in the first game of the series as they chased down a target of 190 runs with 10 wickets in half to take a 1-0 lead. Despite playing a second-string XI, KL Rahul's men are favourites in the second game as well but Zimbabwe will be hoping to produce a much better display and build on their recent win against Bangladesh. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Schedule: Check Complete Fixtures, Bilateral Series List of Team India as Per ICC’s FTP 2023-27 Cycle.

IND vs ZIM ODIs Head-to-Head

India dominate Head to Head record against Zimbabwe in ODIs. Out of 64 ODIs, India have won 52 and Zimbabwe, have only 10 victories. Two games have ended in ties.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

For India, KL Rahul and Deepak Chahar will be key for India in the 2nd ODI. Sikandar Raza and skipper Regis Chakabva will be key for hosts Zimbabwe in the encounter.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will witness a number of mini-player battles. The duel between Shubman Gill and Bradley Evans is one that would be intriguing to watch. The battle between Sikandar Raza and Deepak Chahar can have a say in the outcome of this match.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2022 Venue

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2022 Match Timing

The 2nd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe has a scheduled start time of 12:45 PM IST on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) with the toss taking place at 12:15 PM IST.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the India tour of Zimbabwe 2022. The live online streaming of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be available on the SonyLIV website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Zimbabwe Likely Playing 11: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

