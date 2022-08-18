India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first match of the three-game ODI series at Harare Sports Club today, August 18. The hosts managed to score 189 runs, losing all ten wickets. India, riding on a 192-run partnership of their openers, Shikhar Dhawan (81*) and Shubman Gill (82*), chased down the target with ease. With this victory, India take a 1-0 lead in the 50-over series.

Watch India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI video highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)