India are in a great position to qualify for the semifinals before they take on Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 Group 2 clash. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the encounter, we take a look at India's predicted playing XI for the T20 clash against Zimbabwe at the MCG. India vs Zimbabwe Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Melbourne.

KL Rahul regained his form in the previous game and will lead the line for India along with Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli has become the leading run scorer in T20 World Cups and will keep his place in the team. Suryakumar Yadav will come in at number four for the team. Virat Kohli Celebrates 34th Birthday With Teammates in Australia, BCCI Shares Celebration Video.

Hardik Pandya is the team's primary all-rounder and Axar Patel is set to be alongside him. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal have not played a single game and could come in place of Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Ashwin. Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh complete the team.

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

