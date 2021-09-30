The Indian Women's cricket team avoided whitewash by securing a win in the last ODI game n the series ended with 2-1. Now, the action moves to the day and night Test match. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview first. This is the first time that the Indian women's team will play the day and night Test match. Whereas, Australia has played the format once prior to this. India W Winning Moment Video: Watch Jhulan Goswami Hit Winning Runs As IND Women Beat AUS Women in 3rd ODI.

The Australian women's team had played one game in Ashes 2017 in a day and night format. The game starts on September 30, 2021, at the Metricon Stadium at Gold Coast in Queensland. Also, the two teams will lock horns with each other after a long gap of 15 years. the last time the two teams met each other, Australia posted a comfortable win over India. The one-off Test match will be followed by a T20I series which begins on October 7, 2021. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

India Women vs Australia Women Pink Ball Test Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Pink Ball Test match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at Harrup Park on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Pink Ball Test Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women, Pink Ball Test Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Pink Ball Test Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs Australia Women Pink Ball Test live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs Australia Women. JioTV will also provide streaming for its users.

